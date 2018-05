Paraguay's Congress speaker Pedro Alliana (L), talks with his colleagues before suspending the extraordinary and bicameral session of the Congress, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

A group of people demonstrate in front of the Congress in support of the Paraguayan president, Horacio Cartes, during an extraordinary and bicameral session, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Paraguay's Congress speaker Pedro Alliana (C), speaks with the media after suspending the extraordinary and bicameral session of the Congress, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Monday's resignation request by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, which took place almost three months before the end of his term in order for him to be sworn in as a senator on July 1, faced obstacles in Congress on Wednesday because of a lack of quorum.

Absent lawmakers rejected the possibility that Cartes become a full senator, arguing that the Paraguayan constitution establishes that former presidents automatically become senators for life without the right to cast votes.