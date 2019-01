Defense minister, Bernardino Soto (r), and the ombudsman, Miguel Godoy (L), participate Monay in Asuncion (Paraguay), in a meeting of the Permanent Commission of the Congress to debate on the Mandatory Military Service, before the extraordinary session requested by opposition deputies to address the repeal of it. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The president of the permanent commission of the congress, Antonio Buzarquis, participates in a meeting of the Permanent Commission of the Congress Monday in Asunción (Paraguay) to discuss the Mandatory Military Service, before the request of extraordinary session by opposition deputies to address the repeal thereof. Jan. 7, 2018. EPA/EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Paraguayan government announced Monday that this year it will propose a reform to the 1975 law establishing compulsory military service for all males that will include repealing the tax levied on conscientious objectors who decline to serve in the armed forces.

The announcement was made Defense Minister Gen. Bernardino Soto, after a meeting with National Ombud Miguel Angel Godoy and members of Congress' Standing Committee.