Photograph showing Paraguay's outgoing and incoming youth ministers Magali Caceres and Felipe Salomo, respectively in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's National Youth Ministry (SNJ) on Tuesday presented "Paraguay Joven 2030," a document containing guidelines and recommendations for all public policy to take the nation's young people into account.

The Cabinet minister who heads the SNJ, Magali Caceres, said during the event that such document constitutes "a roadmap built with youths from various sectors across the 17 provinces, with clear and concise youth-oriented policies."