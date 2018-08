Photo provided by the Paraguayan President's Office showing President Mario Abdo Benitez (C) arrive at an anti-guerrilla base of Paraguay's Joint Task Force, in Arroyito, Paraguay, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia de Paraguay

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez visited Friday an anti-guerrilla base in the country's northeast to meet with military and police officials and to strengthen operations against the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrilla group.

Abdo Benitez, who was sworn in last week, was received by officials from the Joint Task Force (FTC) and by Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor in the small town of Arroyito in the department of Concepcion.