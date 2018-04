The president-elect of Paraguay, conservative former senator Mario Abdo Benitez, speaks to the press in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The president-elect of Paraguay, conservative former senator Mario Abdo Benitez, said here Thursday that he respected the allegations of electoral fraud made by his main opponent, Efrain Alegre, while insisting on the "credibility" of the country's electoral system.

"They have a right to make that allegation and I respect what the opposition decides to do ... Hopefully they will act responsibly and with seriousness," Abdo Benitez, of the governing Colorado Party, told journalists.