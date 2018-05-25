The head of Uruguay's Superior Electoral Court of Justice (TSJE), Jaime Bestard (C-L), gives to the Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes (R) the certificate that accredits him as senator-elect during a ceremony held at the Banco Central auditorium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Conservative Hugo Velazquez, shows the certificate that proclaims him as the vice president-elect of Paraguay during a ceremony held at the Banco Central auditorium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Conservative Mario Abdo Benitez (R), shows the certificate that proclaims him as the president-elect of Paraguay during a ceremony held at the Banco Central auditorium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Conservative Mario Abdo Benitez was proclaimed president-elect of Paraguay this Friday at a ceremony in which he promised a head-on fight against corruption and impunity, and at which the 45 senators voted into office on April 22 were also proclaimed, including the current president, Horacio Cartes.

"I want to unite the people in a head-on fight against impunity, which is the biggest cancer our Paraguay is suffering. Without impunity, the days of corruption are numbered," Abdo Benitez said in the Banco Central auditorium.