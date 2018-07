Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) and the president-elect of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, meet at the Palace of Government in La Paz, Bolivia, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The president-elect of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, vowed here Thursday to carry out the necessary procedures to help Bolivia become a full member of the Mercosur trade bloc.

Benitez made the pledge during a joint declaration with Bolivian President Evo Morales, after a closed-door meeting in the Palace of Government in La Paz.