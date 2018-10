Asuncion, Oct. 17, 2018 (EFE).- Photo by the Presidency of Paraguay: Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez met with his defeated opponent, Liberal Party Leader Efrain Alegre, at the Liberal Party headquarters in Asunción. EPA-EFE/Anibal Ovelar

Asuncion, Oct 17 (EFE).- Photo by the Presidency of Paraguay: Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez met with his defeated opponent, Liberal Party Leader Efrain Alegre, at the Liberal Party headquarters in Asunción. EPA-EFE/Anibal Ovelar

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez met Wednesday with his defeated opponent, Liberal Party leader Efrain Alegre, for the first time since April's national elections.

Abdo Benitez, who heads the Colorado Party, and Alegre spoke for more than an hour in pursuit of reaching a minimal consensus for Paraguay's development, the two men told reporters later in separate news conferences.