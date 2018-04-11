Efrain Alegre, the main opposition candidate in Paraguay's April 22 presidential election, signed a declaration on Wednesday in which he pledges to defend the "traditional" family, made up of a man and a woman, as well as to protect life from the moment of conception.

Alegre, leader of the Liberal Party, presented the document to journalists, which states that he will commit himself to "respect, protect, defend and promote the family made up of a man, a woman and their children, or any of their ascendants or descendants, as the foundation of society."