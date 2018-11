Asunción (Paraguay), Nov. 13, 2018: Paraguayan Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor said Tuesday that authorities are not ruling out any theories concerning the murder of an attorney representing reputed Brazilian drug kingpin Jarvis Chimenes Pavao. EPA/EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguayan Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor said Tuesday that authorities are not ruling out any theories concerning the murder of an attorney representing reputed Brazilian drug kingpin Jarvis Chimenes Pavao.

"We cannot know if it's an internal issue of a (drug trafficking) group or if it's a group-versus-group issue," he told reporters, adding that the Attorney General's Office is taking a role in the investigation of Laura Casuso's murder.