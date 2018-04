Photo showing firefighters and authorities participating in a ceremony celebrating the donation of five fire engines and an ambulance by South Korea in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Pefaur

Photograph showing (from left): Paraguay's Secretary of National Emergencies Joaquin Roa, Minister of the Interior Ariel Martinez, former Paraguayan President (2012-2013) Federico Franco, Foreign Minister Eeladio Loizaga, South Korea's ambassador in Paraguay Min Sik Ahn, Paraguay's ambassador in South Korea Raul Silvero and the president of the Retired Firefighters Association Choi In-Chang during the ceremony celebrating the donation of five fire engines and an ambulance by South Korea in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Pefaur

Photo showing the yellow fire engines used by the Corps of Volunteer Firefighters in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Pefaur

South Korea's Association of Retired Firefighters on Friday donated five fire engines and an ambulance to Paraguay.

Some 60 members of Paraguay's Corps of Volunteer Firefighters lined up their yellow trucks along Asuncion's Palma Street, in front of the foreign ministry, where the modern red trucks from the Asian country were already awaiting them.