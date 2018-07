Photograph showing outgoing Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes during his final report to Congress at the Bicameral Commission in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing outgoing Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes with new Senate president, Silvio Ovelar, during Cartes's final report to Congress at the Bicameral Commission in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing new Senate president Silvio Ovelar with representative Miguel Cuevas during outgoing President Horacio Cartes's final report to Congress at the Bicameral Commission in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing (from left) Paraguayan Vice President Alicia Pucheta and outoing President Horacio Cartes with new Senate president Silvio Ovelar and representatives Miguel Cuevas and Raul Torres Kinserg Congress at the Bicameral Commission in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Outgoing Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said here Sunday, in his final report to Congress before stepping down next month, that his policies have reduced poverty and spurred economic growth of better than 4 percent annually.

"The biggest achievement was bringing poverty and extreme poverty to their lowest level in Paraguay's democratic history," Cartes said, referring to the period following the 1954-1989 Stroessner dictatorship.