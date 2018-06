Outgoing-President Horacio Cartes said Tuesday that he was giving up his attempt to be sworn in as a Paraguayan senator in the face of opposition from inside his own Colorado Party to what is widely seen as an unconstitutional maneuver.

"I see with great sorrow that some lawmakers do not want the will of the people from April 22 to be fulfilled, so I am withdrawing my resignation as President of the Republic," Cartes said in a Twitter post.