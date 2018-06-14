Paraguay's president-elect met with the Russian president Thursday to discuss bilateral relations.
Vladimir Putin congratulated Mario Abdo Benítez, who was set to take office on Aug. 15, on his soon-to-be head of state role.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) welcomes Paraguayan President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV/POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Paraguayan President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
