Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (right); his education minister, Eduardo Petta (center); and American economist Jeffrey Sachs (left) take part in a ceremony on Sept. 20, 2018, in Asuncion for the launch of a dialogue process on education reform. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and his education minister on Thursday launched a social dialogue aimed at devising strategies for reforming the South American country's educational system.

The goal of the initiative is to improve the nation's educational quality in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 by the United Nations and signed by Paraguay.