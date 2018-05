Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes during their meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER / POOL

The president of Paraguay on Monday followed the United States and Guatemala by opening his country's embassy to Israel in Jerusalem at a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and members of the press.

Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv, a week after 60 Palestinians were killed by Israel in protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.