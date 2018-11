Senator Fernando Lugo honors the artista and activist Joel Filártiga at the Paraguay Senate Nov. 8 2018, in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Alejandro R. Otero

Paraguay's Senate paid tribute Thursday to Joel Filartiga, a physician, human rights activist and artist who resisted the 1954-1989 dictatorship of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner.

The 86-year-old Filartiga rolled into the chamber in a wheelchair and received from Sen. Paraguayo Cubas a plaque recognizing "his unwavering struggle for health, liberty and justice."