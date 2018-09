Paraguayan Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor (R) and Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) consultant Luis Albero Mauro speak during a meeting to discuss electoral reform, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan political parties and civil society organizations met Wednesday to begin a series of discussions planned by the government regarding the establishment of a possible electoral reform.

Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor gave start to the first day of discussions, during which the participating parties have highlighted the need to carry out the electoral reform before the 2020 municipal elections.