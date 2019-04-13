US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l.) andParaguayan Foreign Minister Luis Castiglioni (r.) shake hands after a joint statement in Asuncion this Saturday, April 13, 2019, after which Castiglioni told the media that his country's intention is to continue with its policy of completely isolating the Maduro government to force him out of power. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni told the media this Saturday that his country's intention is to continue with its policy of completely isolating the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro in order to force him out of power.

"Our intention is to continue with the work of isolating that regime so completely that it doesn't have a bit of oxygen left," the foreign minister said after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a visit to Paraguay, departed from Government Palace in Asuncion.