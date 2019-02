Photo sent from Brazil on Feb.26,2019 of President Mario Abdo Beniez (R) from Paraguay in a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the Itaipu dam in Brazil. EPA- EFE/ Alan Santos/BRAZIL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro met here Tuesday to discuss the future of this binational hydroelectric dam.

The two presidents spoke privately for 30 minutes before witnessing the installation of Joaquim Silva e Luna as the new director of the Brazilian half of the operation.