Paraguayan Urban Development, Housing and Habitat Minister Dany Durand speaks with EFE in an interview on Nov. 6, 2018, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguay's urban development, housing and habitat minister, Dany Durand, on Tuesday set 2023 as the deadline for beginning to deliver 6,000 houses to the residents of Asuncion's Bañados sector, more of whom each year are forced to abandon their homes due to flooding from the rising Paraguay River.

"We have figured on starting in 2020 to build the homes we want to finish in 2023," Durand told EFE on Tuesday.