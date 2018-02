Peasants march in the Paraguayan capital on Monday, Feb. 5, to protest the government's failure to deliver aid promised to struggling family farmers. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Peasants protest in the Paraguayan capital on Monday, Feb. 5. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan police accompany a march by peasants on Monday, Feb. 5 in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Peasants gathered here Monday outside Paraguay's agriculture ministry to demand that the government live up to legislation passed last August during a previous round of protests by farmers.

The Family Agriculture Emergency Law called for spending $40 million within 180 days, a period that expires on Friday.