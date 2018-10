Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C-R) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C-L) pose for photographs after a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan CM-11 Tanks maneuver during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (2-R) arrive to view a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C) arrives to view a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Paraguay's president on Tuesday attended a massive military drill in northern Taiwan, a day ahead of the country's National Day celebrations.

Mario Abdo Benitez also talked to officers deployed for training at the Taoyuan air base to "learn in-depth about their advances in security matters," the president said on his official Twitter account.