Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (R) review the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C-L) speaks next to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (C-R) during a welcoming ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The President of Paraguay, was received Monday with full military honors in the Taiwanese capital and held a meeting with the Taiwanese president.

Paraguay is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in South America and one of only 17 countries in the world that officially recognize Taiwan and not China.