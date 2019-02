The chancellor of Paraguay, Luis Castiglioni, gives a press conference on Feb 5, 2019 at the presidential residence of Mburuvicha Roga in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez will travel to Costa Rica this week for an Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) hearing on alleged torture of suspects by authorities in Paraguay in 2002, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday.

"A possible ruling going against the Paraguayan state is an affront to the institutions of the republic and to the rule of law being consolidated in Paraguay," Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni told the press at the presidential residence.