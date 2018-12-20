Photo sent from the Paraguay government of the president Mario Abdo Benitez visiting flood victims in the Regimiento de Caballería RC4, outside of Asuncion (Paraguay) on Dec. 20, 2018. EPA- EFE/Presidencia de la República de Paraguay

President Mario Abdo Benitez visited on Thursday a military base serving as a temporary refuge for people forced from their homes by flooding, where he handed out supplies and appealed to Paraguayans not to be "indifferent to the pain" of their compatriots.

"The construction of public policies is our obligation, but showing solidarity is the obligation of all good-hearted Paraguayans," he said in front of the roughly 200 families living in tents and makeshift structures on the grounds of the army's 4th Cavalry Regiment outside Asuncion.