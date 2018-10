Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez paid a visit Wednesday to the military installation that is serving as a refuge for some of the 3,100 families displaced by the rising waters of the Paraguay River.

The president strolled around the grounds of the 1st Infantry Division in Asuncion, where hundreds of families are staying in tents and huts while waiting for the river to return to its normal level, which is not expected to happen for months.