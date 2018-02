Striking Paraguayan truckers prepare to cook food beside a highway on Jan. 31, 2018. The truckers are on strike after the government decided to allow Brazilian double-trailer trucks to ply the nation's highways. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Striking Paraguayan truckers beside a highway on Jan. 31, 2018. The truckers are on strike after the government decided to allow Brazilian double-trailer trucks to ply the nation's highways. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan police guard parked trucks beside a highway on Jan. 31, 2018. The country's truckers are on strike after the government decided to allow Brazilian double-trailer trucks to ply the nation's highways. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan truck drivers remain on strike in response to the government's decision to allow Brazilian double-trailer trucks to ply the country's highways.

The president of the Paraguayan Truck Drivers' Associacion, Angel Zaracho, told EFE that 90 percent of the union's members had agreed to participate in the strike, which is starting to affect the supply of goods shipped to Paraguay's main cities.