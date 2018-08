Photograph showing unionized workers gathered outside Congress protesting the new pension scheme in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Some 3,000 unionized workers on Thursday gathered outside the Paraguayan Congress to protest a bill critics say would expose pension funds to risk and open the door to an increase in the retirement age.

The controversial proposal calls for the creation of a government agency with authority over pension funds.