Workers help take down makeshift houses set up in a square in downtown Asuncion, Paraguay, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro R. Otero

Families affected by flooding in the Paraguayan capital six months ago have started to take down the tents and makeshift houses they set up in a square in downtown Asuncion to return to their homes in the coming days.

The families lived in neighborhoods along the Paraguayan River, including Bañado Norte, Bañado Sur, and La Chacarita, which are affected every year by the rise of the river's water level caused by heavy rains, forcing them to relocate to higher ground, including the square in front of Congress.