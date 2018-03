Youth members of Paraguay's main opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party take part in a protest on March 31, 2018, to protest the lack of advances in the investigation into the death of an opposition activist a year earlier during a police raid. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Young people affiliated with Paraguay's main opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party took to the streets of this capital Saturday to denounce a lack of progress in the investigation into the death of a youth activist, who was killed during a March 31, 2017, police raid on the party's headquarters.

Rodrigo Quintana, a leader of the Liberal Party's youth wing, was apparently shot and killed by a police officer.