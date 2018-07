Photo taken July 23, 2018, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, showing Jorge Fernandez Villarreal (l) and his wife Adriana Gonzalez (r), the parents of Jorge Fernandez, who is being held in Mexico on charges of murdering his Spanish wife Pilar Garrido. Fernandez's parents are confident their son is innocent. EFE-EPA/Alfredo Peña

A year after the murder of Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido, the parents of her husband, Jorge Fernandez, said that they are convinced that he is innocent in her death.

"Our family and the (Garrido) family in Spain remain united, believing in Jorge's innocence," Jorge Fernandez Villarreal told EFE.