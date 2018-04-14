French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian gives an official statement in the press room after attending an emergency meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, April 14, 2018.EFE-EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

epa06668221 French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, (R), and French Defense Minister Florence Parly giving an official statement in the press room after attending an emergency meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, April 14, 2018. The United States, France and Britain have launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical attack against civilians and to deter him from doing it again. EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The French minister of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday that last night's attacks against Syria had achieved their targets and that, thanks to the airstrikes, most of Syria's chemical weapon stockpiles had been destroyed.

During an interview on French news channel BFMTV,French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his confidence that Syrian President Bashir al Assad and his allies had "learned the lesson" after the bombings and assured that if another chemical attack took place there would be a similar response.