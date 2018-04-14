The French minister of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday that last night's attacks against Syria had achieved their targets and that, thanks to the airstrikes, most of Syria's chemical weapon stockpiles had been destroyed.
During an interview on French news channel BFMTV,French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his confidence that Syrian President Bashir al Assad and his allies had "learned the lesson" after the bombings and assured that if another chemical attack took place there would be a similar response.