Sofiane Ayari (2-R) escorted by Belgian special police officers on the second day of the trial of Terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari also known as Amine Choukri l in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIDIER LEBRY

Belgian lawyer, Sven Mary, representing Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam,on the second day of the trial of Terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari also known as Amine Choukri l in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIDIER LEBRY

The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris terror attacks refused to be present in the courtroom on Thursday for the second day of his trial in the Belgian city of Brussels.

Salah Abdeslam, age 28, faces 20 years in prison not for his alleged role in the Nov. 2015 bomb and gun attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, but for the climactic shootout in Brussels on Mar. 15, 2016 that led to his arrest after four months on the run and wounded three policemen.