Parisians have resorted to the ‘beaches’ of the French capital to escape soaring temperatures brought on by a heat wave, which could see the mercury surpass 40C (104F) this week.
Paris 'beaches' offers escape from summer heat
Parisians and tourists cool off in the shade on deck chairs on the banks of the Seine River during the 2022 edition of 'Paris Plages' event in Paris, France, 13 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Parisians and tourists cool off under fresh water sprayers on the banks of the Seine River during the 2022 edition of 'Paris Plages' event in Paris, France, 13 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON