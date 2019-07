People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across from the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

The mercury in Paris showed temperatures above the 40.4 C mark on Thursday for the first time since 28 July 1947, as an extreme heat wave gripped the north of France and other parts of Europe.

Thermometers hit 41 C at around 2 pm local time in Mountsouris park and the temperature was expected to soar even higher in the coming hours.