Notre Dame cathedral is photographed from the top of the Jussieu University tower in Paris, France, 29 September 2016 (reissued 15 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 53048393

Paris firefighters battling the blaze at the Notre Dame Cathedral said Monday night that they are not sure they can stop the flames from spreading across the roof of the iconic structure, adding that if the fire reaches the towers the consequences cannot be predicted.

French Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who was at the scene of the blaze, said that saving the cathedral "is not guaranteed."