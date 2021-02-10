Paris woke up on Wednesday morning to snow covered streets, while the Seine river that runs through the heart of the city burst its banks in some areas as extreme wintry weather affecting much of northwestern Europe continued.
Paris gripped by unusual snowfall, extreme cold, flooded Seine
Paris (France), 10/02/2021.- A woman walks across Place de la Concorde blanketed in snow, Paris, France, 10 February 2021. Paris woke up to a rare sight, with a two cm blanket of snow covering the capital, as a cold snap moves across north-western France. (Francia, Concordia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Paris (France), 10/02/2021.- River boats are moored along the submerged banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, 10 February 2021. Heavy rainfall has caused the Seine river to rise 4,5 meters above its usual level, causing the riverbanks to flood in certain areas in Paris. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Paris (France), 10/02/2021.- A couple walk across Alexandre III bridge blanketed in snow, Paris, France, 10 February 2021. Paris woke up to a rare sight, with a two cm blanket of snow covering the capital, as a cold snap moves across north-western France. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
