Paris gripped by unusual snowfall, extreme cold, flooded Seine

Paris (France), 10/02/2021.- A woman walks across Place de la Concorde blanketed in snow, Paris, France, 10 February 2021. Paris woke up to a rare sight, with a two cm blanket of snow covering the capital, as a cold snap moves across north-western France. (Francia, Concordia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris (France), 10/02/2021.- River boats are moored along the submerged banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, 10 February 2021. Heavy rainfall has caused the Seine river to rise 4,5 meters above its usual level, causing the riverbanks to flood in certain areas in Paris. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON