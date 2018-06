Volunteers offer food to migrants in a small makeshift camp located on the bank of the river in Paris, France, Jan. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A migrant looks at the river from the bank near a small makeshift camp in Paris, France, Jan. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The police on Monday cleared out two large refugee camps in Paris that housed around 1,000 immigrants, five days after a similar operation in a larger camp.

The police and social services began the process around 6.30 am in both the camps, situated along the Saint Martin Canal (eastern Paris) and near the Porte de la Chapelle, herding the immigrants into buses, in the presence of the media.