Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) protesters are seen behind a burning overturned car near Avenue Marceau during the demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Burn the Elysee', the day after Dec 8 yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, on Dec 9, 2018. EPA-EFE(FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

French police forces stand close to a burning car near Avenue Marceau, during the demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. Police in Paris is preparing for another weekend of protests of the so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) protest movement. Recent demonstrations of the movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, had turned violent and caused authorities to close some landmark sites in Paris this weekend. EPA-EFE(FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

French riot police forces gather in a street to block Yellow Vests protesters during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. Police in Paris is preparing for another weekend of protests of the so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) protest movement. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JULIEN DE ROSA

Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) protesters set barricades on fire in the street during clashes with French police forces as part of a demonstration near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

French police arrest a man during a Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. Police in Paris is preparing for another weekend of protests of the so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) protest movement. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

Yellow Vests protesters walk down the Champs Elysees avenue to Place de la Concorde during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. Police in Paris is preparing for another weekend of protests of the so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) protest movement. Seen in background is the landmark Arc de Triomphe. EPA-EFE(FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

French authorities have established a security forces deployment to face upcoming protests by the "yellow vest" movement expected to take to the capital's streets at the weekend, foreseeing possible riots and violent acts, according to police.

Paris police prefect, Michel Delpuech, told RTL radio that the deployment of security forces would be similar to last week's when 8,000 police officers were placed on duty along with riot police, water cannon and armored vehicles.