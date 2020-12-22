The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will send Christmas cookies shaped like human figures, but with "bullet holes" in them, to the National Rifle Association.
Venezuelan-US couple Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, decided to make the gift to the powerful gun lobby group because of a photo message the NRA posted on the social networks in which Santa Claus is shown reading a Christmas list requesting ammunition, the caption on which says "Dear Santa, you give us ammo. We give you cookies. It's that simple."