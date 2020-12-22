Photo provided by Manuel (l) and Patricia (r) Oliver, the parents of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, who died Feb. 14, 2018, in the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre. The Olivers have created a non-profit anti-gun activism organization to lobby for greater gun control, and on Dec. 22, 2020, they intend to deliver 1,700 Christmas cookies to the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia - cookies shaped like human figures but with black X's for eyes and tiny "bullet holes" in them, representing the 1,700 child and youth victims of gun violence in the US in 2020. EFE-EPA/Manuel Oliver /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Manuel (shown) and Patricia (not shown) Oliver, the parents of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, who died Feb. 14, 2018, in the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre. The Olivers have created a non-profit anti-gun activism organization to lobby for greater gun control, and on Dec. 22, 2020, they intend to deliver 1,700 Christmas cookies to the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia - cookies shaped like human figures but with black X's for eyes and tiny "bullet holes" in them, representing the 1,700 child and youth victims of gun violence in the US in 2020. EFE-EPA/Manuel Oliver /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, who died Feb. 14, 2018, in the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre. The Olivers have created a non-profit anti-gun activism organization to lobby for greater gun control, and on Dec. 22, 2020, they intend to deliver 1,700 Christmas cookies to the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia - cookies shaped like human figures but with black X's for eyes and tiny "bullet holes" in them, representing the 1,700 child and youth victims of gun violence in the US in 2020. EFE-EPA/Manuel Oliver /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will send Christmas cookies shaped like human figures, but with "bullet holes" in them, to the National Rifle Association.

Venezuelan-US couple Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, decided to make the gift to the powerful gun lobby group because of a photo message the NRA posted on the social networks in which Santa Claus is shown reading a Christmas list requesting ammunition, the caption on which says "Dear Santa, you give us ammo. We give you cookies. It's that simple."