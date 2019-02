Seventeen empty desks sit on the lawn in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sherborn, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 14, 2019 as a memorial to those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Community members attend to the vigil in remembrance of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Parkland, USA, Feb 14 (efe-epa) - The community of Parkland, Florida, commemorated on Thursday the school shooting one year ago that tragically ended the lives of 14 students and three employees of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

MSD students apparently preferred to privately honor the lives of their classmates and teachers or wanted to avoid the many journalists gathered at the school, judging by the low attendance at the so-called "Day of Service and Love.”