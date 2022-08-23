Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, courtroom where a jury is hearing arguments for and against imposing the death penalty on the self-confessed killer of 17 people. EFE/EPA/AMMY BETH BENNETT / POOL

The defense team for Nikolas Cruz, the self-confessed perpetrator of the 2018 South Florida high school massacre in which he killed 17 people, on Monday asked the jury to view "the person" behind the crime and said that mitigating factors exist that justify not handing the death penalty to the killer but rather life behind bars.

"He was poisoned in the womb, and because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken through no fault of his own," Melisa McNeill, the assistant public defender who heads the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student's defense team told the jury in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, court room.