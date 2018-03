A mother embraces her daughter as parents and students arrive at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Miami, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

A policeman stands watch as parents and students arrive at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Miami, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

Several people hold banners of as parents and students arrive at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Miami, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned to class Wednesday amid tight security measures after a 19-year-old former student wielding an assault rifle massacred 17 people there on Feb. 14.

Early in the morning, the visibly flustered students entered the school - some in tears and visibly distressed - as members of the large police contingent on hand ushered them inside giving them words of encouragement.