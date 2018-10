People attend the March together for Choice rally in Brisbane ahead of proposed changes to Queensland's abortion laws Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GLENN HUNT

The parliament of the northeastern state of Queensland in Australia on Wednesday approved the legalization of abortion and amended a section of the Penal Code dating back to the 19th century which had criminalized the practice.

In a historic vote, legislators approved the law with 50 votes in favor and 41 against.