The speaker of the Catalonia regional parliament on Tuesday decided to postpone a debate session ahead of the investiture of the regional president until the Spanish Constitutional Court made a ruling regarding the re-election of the recently ousted leader.

Roger Torrent said this delay would give the Court time to resolve all pleas presented by the pro-independence Junts per Catalunya party, of which the recently ousted president Carles Puigdemont is a member, regarding Saturday's decision to not allow the former regional leader to be invested via teleconference.