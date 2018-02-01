The speaker of the regional chamber in Spain's Catalonia on Thursday was adamant that the self-exiled former president of the region would continue to be the sole candidate to take on the presidency once again, although the process would not go ahead until his immunity from several charges related to his role in a banned independence declaration last year was guaranteed.

Roger Torrent's defiant statement to Catalan private radio channel Rac1 is likely to prolong a stand-off with the Spanish government, which has insisted that Carles Puigdemont must return to Spain in order to take on the role of Catalan president, although such an act would lead to his immediate arrest as he is wanted for an investigation into alleged sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds for leading an outlawed separatist bid in Oct. 2017.