New York Mayor Bill de Blasio listens as New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill and FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney brief reporters on the recent suspicious packages found at CNN's offices and Robert de Niro's office in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The packages are reportedly connected to other similar packages found in other parts of the country. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York City Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller (C) speaks with the media after the New York City police investigated a suspicious package inside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. After about one hour police gave the all clear and deemed the incident a 'false alarm.' The incident occurred in a heightened security environment in the wake of several improvised explosives that were mailed to several prominent political figures, including former US President Barack Obama and philanthropist George Soros. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

New York City police investigate a suspicious package inside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. After about one hour police gave the all clear and deemed the incident a 'false alarm.' The incident occurred in a heightened security environment in the wake of several improvised explosives that were mailed to several prominent political figures, including former US President Barack Obama and philanthropist George Soros. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

An image of of the signs of a suspicious package during a briefing by New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio about the recent suspicious packages found at CNN's offices and Robert de Niro's office in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The packages are reportedly connected to other similar packages found in other parts of the country. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York Police carried out a partial eviction of the Time Warner Center in New York on Thursday evening, where the headquarters of CNN is located, due to two suspicious packages which turned out to be a false alarm.

The evacuation took place against a backdrop of nervousness in New York City, where authorities have tightened security after the anonymous mailings of ten parcel bombs to US Democratic party personalities, some of them residents in the Big Apple or in New York State, and to CNN.