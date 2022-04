A Yemeni collects donated drinking water from a pipe on the roadside in Sanaa on 31 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The governments and factions involved in the conflict that has made Yemen the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis have agreed to a two-month truce, the United Nations official trying to end the war said Friday.

"The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month Truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs.," special envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement.