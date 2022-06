China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (L), answers questions with Director-general and chief executive of the IISS John Chipman, during the fifth plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue at the Shangri-la hotel in Singapore, 12 June 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's defense minister on Sunday denied that his country's relationship with Russia is an alliance, defining it instead as a partnership, and said that Beijing has "never provided material support" to Moscow since it invaded Ukraine in February.

"The growth of the China-Russia relationship is a partnership, not an alliance. It does not target a third party," Wei Fenghe said during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the most important defense forum in Asia-Pacific.